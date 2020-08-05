https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/federal-reserve-sinking-dollar-value

The Federal Reserve is now doing two things it has promised never to do: purchasing our national debt, which has never been higher, and printing money, which leads to deflation. As a result, your money in the bank has already lost 10 percent of its value in recent weeks.

On the radio program, Glenn Beck explained how, thanks to the fed’s poor decision making, our deficits have another dangerous effect: The United States’ credit score has been downgraded, putting our country at risk of becoming an untrustworthy borrower. He also advises Americans to have at least a week’s worth of cash at home, because a banking crisis could happen soon.

