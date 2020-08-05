https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-zogby-pollster-swing-voters-battleground/2020/08/05/id/980764

President Donald Trump is staying in the race in some key battleground states on the strength of support from swing voters, according to The Zogby Poll released Wednesday.

“What’s keeping things close is Trump’s domination of swing voters,” Zogby Analytics wrote in its release. “A good portion of these voters live in large cities, are aged 30-49, and say their finances are better off than they were four years ago.

“In order for Trump to get back to his winning ways he will need to maintain a big lead among swing voters and he must also find a way to win back women, suburban voters and Independents from Biden’s clutches.”

Among the likely voters in the poll that are designated as swing voters, Trump gets at least 60% support in each the four battleground states polled: Florida (68%), North Carolina (63%), Ohio (60%), and Pennsylvania (73%). These are the voters who are most likely to be swayed one way or another in the final months of the 2020 presidential election campaign.

Biden has not been convincing to them: Florida (23%), North Carolina (20%), Ohio (21%), and Pennsylvania (18%).

Biden does have a 4-point lead in North Carolina (44%-40%), but the three other states are virtual ties that remain within the margin of error:

Florida: Trump 43%-Biden 43%.

Ohio: Biden 43%-Trump 41%.

Pennsylvania: Biden 44%-Trump 43%.

The Zogby Analytics Poll was conducted among likely voters in four battleground states – Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania – July 21-23. The totals polled and margins of errors by state are:

Florida polled 811 for a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

North Carolina polled 809 for a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

Ohio polled 805 for a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Pennsylvania polled 809 for a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

