Law enforcement officers on Thursday arrested three teenagers after they scaled a wall at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida while carrying a loaded gun in a backpack, the The Palm Beach Post reports.

Palm Beach police told the Post that the teens, all 15-year-old boys, were arrested not long after they entered the grounds of the property, which is currently closed, and after they disposed of the backpack, which contained a Mini Draco 7.62 caliber AK-47 with a loaded magazine.

“They had no idea where they were,” department spokesperson Michael Ogrodnick said, noting that they were lucky that the Secret Service wasn’t there.

“Honestly, I really don’t believe they even realized where they were in terms of location and proximity to Mar-a-Lago,” he added.

The police report states that the teens were seen sitting in a parked car near the resort at around midnight on Thursday, and sped off without headlights on after officers approached. They stopped the car near Mar-a-Lago and ran after a second police vehicle tried to cut them off near South Ocean Boulevard. Police alerted resort security, who located the teens’ backpack on the property.

The teens were found on the property “a short time later” and are currently being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center in West Palm Beach, where they are waiting for the State Attorney’s Office to decide whether to charge them as adults with a felony.

