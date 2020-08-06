https://www.christianpost.com/news/5-highlights-from-senate-hearing-on-anarchist-violence-cruz-slams-dems-for-not-denouncing-antifa.html

Protesters run as tear gas is deployed on the steps of the U.S. District Court building on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Federal law enforcement agencies attempt to intervene as protests continue in Portland. | Getty Images/Mason Trinca

Solutions to curb the violence caused by Antifa and radical anarchist groups were discussed in a U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing this week, with one prominent Democrat walking out after being challenged to denounce Antifa.

The hearing of the subcommittee on the Constitution, chaired by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was titled “The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence.”

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

During the hearing, Cruz denounced Antifa, a far-left movement comprised of organized militant groups who claim to oppose fascism but instead commit violent assaults, vandalism, arson and other criminal activity to thwart free speech. Recently, they’ve been seen committing violent acts in protests nationwide, including Seatle and Portland.

Cruz accused Antifa of “stealing” the protests of minorities searching for racial justice, and denounced Democrats on the subcommittee, such as Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, for refusing to denounce Antifa by name.

In the following pages are five highlights from the hearing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

