Full confession: I fired up Nickelback live at Sturgis 2007 in 1080p to get in the mood for this post. There’s something about the way the ladies react (9:40 mark) when Chad Kroeger launches into “Photograph.” Tents along the roadside were rockin’ that night thanks to Chad and the band.

Anyway, let’s get down to business here. I have positive news this morning. The 80th Sturgis rally will officially start tomorrow, August 7 and run through August 16 with a few restrictions on tribal land and some social distancing encouragement. 250,000 visitors are expected to roll into town during the week-long festivities.

Molly Hatchet kicks off the entertainment Friday which means you’re definitely going to hear “Flirtin’ With Disaster.” The Guess Who roll into town for a Saturday set. Smashmouth will be there Sunday along with Colt Ford. Lingerie Fighting happens Tuesday. Lit will be lit during a Wednesday set. Thursday is 38 Special. Quiet Riot plays Friday and then it’s Bone Thugs ‘n Harmony Saturday with Reverend Horton Heat. What an insane week of music. Full concert lineup here. Now I’m down a 38 Special rabbit hole.

I’m telling you guys right now, I have to get to Sturgis one of these years. I need to see the hogs, the characters, the leather, the lingerie fighting. I’m starting to run out of interesting college football weekend ideas that get the juices flowing so maybe I flip the script soon and catch Sturgis.

Yes, COVID will play a role in this year’s rally with vendor numbers being down, but this rolling thunder tradition is a full-go.

They’ll still sell everything from food to motorcycles and accessories. But this year there are about 330 vendors. Usually 700-800 can be expected. Many of the no-shows this year will be corporate vendors like Harley-Davidson which has forbidden its corporate employees from traveling. Still hundreds of thousands of cycling enthusiasts are expected at what many say is the largest such gathering in the world.

