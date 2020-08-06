https://flagandcross.com/a-biden-administration-will-not-build-another-foot-of-wall-on-the-southern-border-details/

Well, duh. Democrats love them some illegal immigration. After all, DACA recipients and the like will play a big part in the 2020 election – whether residents of the United States or not.

Thanks for giving the country another reason to not vote for you, Joe!

During an interview with xxx on Wednesday, Joe said: “No, there will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration, number one. Number two, what I’m going to focus on, and the fact is that somebody in this group written a lot about the border. I’m going to make sure that we have border protection, but it’s going to be based on making sure that we use high-tech capacity to deal with it. And at the ports of entry, that’s where all the bad stuff is.”

More from Breitbart:

When questioned about land confiscations, Biden simply responded, "End it." Garcia-Navarro attempted to elaborate on her land confiscations question before Biden interjected and said, "End. End. End. Stop. Done. Over. Not going to do it. Withdraw the lawsuits. We're out. We're not going to confiscate the land."

Joe has no business running for president. Everybody knows this. Republicans know. Democrats know. Even Biden knows because, come on, who are we kidding?

Everybody knows.

The thing is, it’s not looking good for the already twice-failed presidential candidate.

From Mediaite:

President Donald Trump is almost certain to win reelection in 2020, according to a political science professor whose “Primary Model” has correctly predicted five out of six elections since 1996. “The Primary Model gives Trump a 91 percent chance of winning in November,” Stony Brook Professor Helmut Norpoth told Mediaite Tuesday. He noted that his model, which he introduced in 1996, would have correctly predicted the outcome of all but two presidential elections in the last 108 years: “This model gets it right for 25 of the 27 elections since 1912, when primaries were introduced.”

Trump knows how to troll lefties better than anybody. His latest Executive Order will have all of them up in arms. He doesn’t care.

And he shouldn’t.

Radical leftists need to learn that actions have consequences. They cannot simply whine and destroy property until they get their way.

Law and order matters.

Trump said, “I am signing an executive order to establish The National Garden of American Heroes, a vast outdooor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans who ever lived.”

From Fox News:

President Trump on Friday announced the creation of a National Garden of American Heroes to pay tribute to historically significant Americans — a garden that will include former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and baseball star Jackie Robinson among past presidents, anti-slavery advocates and others.

WATCH:

WHAT THE ENEMY MEANT FOR HARM, TRUMP CONQUERS! National Guard of American Heroes, a vast outdoor park dedicated to featuring the statues of the Greatest Americans who ever lived. pic.twitter.com/pw7v7k1tRg — 🙌🇺🇸⭐JoisyMama⭐🇺🇸🙌 (@ShortyLorry) July 4, 2020

