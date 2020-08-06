https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/06/all-the-receipts-ted-cruz-owns-blue-check-journo-who-accused-him-of-falsely-claiming-dems-want-police-abolished-in-heated-back-and-forth/

You’d think these journo-types would figure out that when they make false accusations about Ted Cruz he’s going to call them out.

Every.

Time.

But then what would we have to write about, you know?

Take for example, this hot mess of stupid from the Dallas Morning News:

False claims?

Really people?

Ted responded:

Oof. Hate it when the headline doesn’t match the article, you know?

‘The guy who wrote the headlines,’ Todd Gillman responded.

We’re not sure why he thought this was wise but … here we are.

Dude.

We got the receipts.

Try that again.

Oof.

Let’s hear it for 2020!

***

