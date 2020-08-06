https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/06/andrew-cuomos-brother-chris-cuomo-isnt-gonna-stop-calling-out-donald-trumps-inaction-his-lies-and-his-hypocrisy-video/
Chris Cuomo’s got chutzpah. How else can you explain his self-righteous indignation over Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID19 crisis:
I am not going to stop calling out [President Trump’s] inaction, his lies, and his hypocrisy, because it’s making us sick and it’s putting our kids behind,” says Chris Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/rNriLww4UG
— CNN (@CNN) August 6, 2020
Ironic, since he never started calling out Andrew Cuomo’s inaction, his lies, and his hypocrisy.
Fredo please. Talk to your bro about his inaction, lies and hypocrisy. You know the dude who oversaw a per capita death rate that’s almost 4 times the U.S. average.
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 6, 2020
Your brother’s negligence led to thousands of unnecessary deaths in New York nursing homes but don’t let that stand in the way of your virtue signaling. https://t.co/zTwMylLlpd
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 6, 2020
And how about Chris’ own lies and hypocrisy?
His own brother forced nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients resulting in the deaths of thousands of elderly people.
Cuomo was also busted for breaking quarantine and lied about it.
But Orange man bad or something. https://t.co/weYJPJ1QOw
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 6, 2020
Just reply with cotton swab pics.
— Quarantined Kyle Style Podcast (@KStylePodcast) August 6, 2020
You mean like this?
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 6, 2020
— Prison Mitch (@MitchMidnight) August 6, 2020
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 6, 2020
— Danny (@DannyPace) August 6, 2020
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 6, 2020
— Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) August 6, 2020
— Chris Cavanaugh (@Cavey10) August 6, 2020
— Quarantined Kyle Style Podcast (@KStylePodcast) August 6, 2020
— I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 6, 2020
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 6, 2020
— Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 6, 2020
There’s no question that Trump has made mistakes — and stuck his foot into his mouth. But Chris Cuomo is one of the last people who’s in any position to claim the moral high ground here.
Not only does Cuomo spew BS on a nightly basis, but he’s given his brother ample opportunity to do the same. And CNN promotes it.
CNN is not a news organization. And Chris Cuomo is not a serious person.