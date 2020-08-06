https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/06/andrew-cuomos-brother-chris-cuomo-isnt-gonna-stop-calling-out-donald-trumps-inaction-his-lies-and-his-hypocrisy-video/

Chris Cuomo’s got chutzpah. How else can you explain his self-righteous indignation over Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID19 crisis:

Ironic, since he never started calling out Andrew Cuomo’s inaction, his lies, and his hypocrisy.

And how about Chris’ own lies and hypocrisy?

You mean like this?

There’s no question that Trump has made mistakes — and stuck his foot into his mouth. But Chris Cuomo is one of the last people who’s in any position to claim the moral high ground here.

Not only does Cuomo spew BS on a nightly basis, but he’s given his brother ample opportunity to do the same. And CNN promotes it.

CNN is not a news organization. And Chris Cuomo is not a serious person.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...