Antifa militants roved into residential parts of Portland Wednesday night after being dispersed by the police.

Portland police declared a riot after Antifa terrorists started a fire on the front door of the Portland Police east precinct.

#Antifa have started a fire on the front door of the Portland Police east precinct. They tore off the barricade and placed tinder around the fire. They’re trying to burn down the building. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/2UN7o21dZy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

Portland Police dispersed the terrorists and declared a riot.

Portland Police declared a riot after antifa began to smash the windows of the east precinct & set the front of the building on fire. Here they rush in and make some arrests after rioters tried making a street blockade. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Di6xOOKo3P — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

The terrorists roved to residential areas and assaulted a woman at her home and tried to blind her with lasers.

After #antifa were dispersed by police following the attack on the East Precinct, they tried to blind a woman at her home with lasers and attacked her. Antifa have gone into residential parts of the city after moving on from attacking federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/mKcrgHixmC — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

Apparently the woman was casually wearing a Nazi armband…

The woman was wearing a swastika armband. I don’t care what she was wearing. The rioters came to her home in middle of the night & assaulted her. They demanded she remove the armband or they would remove it for her. This is after they set fire to the east precinct. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

