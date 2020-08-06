https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/antifa-militants-rove-residential-parts-portland-assault-woman-home-try-blind-lasers-video/

Antifa militants roved into residential parts of Portland Wednesday night after being dispersed by the police.

Portland police declared a riot after Antifa terrorists started a fire on the front door of the Portland Police east precinct.

WATCH:

Portland Police dispersed the terrorists and declared a riot.

WATCH:

The terrorists roved to residential areas and assaulted a woman at her home and tried to blind her with lasers.

WATCH:

Apparently the woman was casually wearing a Nazi armband…

