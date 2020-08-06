https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/appeals-court-allows-house-democrats-suit-mcghans-testimony?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A federal appeals court on Friday allowed a House Democrats’ lawsuit to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to appear before a congressional committee to go forward.

The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit voted 7-2 in favor of allowing the Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee to make its claims in court. The ruling reverses a three-judge panel that would have ended the case.

However, time is running out for having McGhan testify, considering the current House session ends Jan. 3.

The matter now returns to the panel for consideration of other legal issues, according to the Associated Press.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

