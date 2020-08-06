https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/least-one-american-killed-several-injured-beirut-blast/

(NEW YORK POST) – At least one American was killed and several more were injured in Tuesday’s massive explosion in Beirut that claimed at least 137 lives, according to the US Embassy in the Lebanese capital.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to their loved ones and are working to provide the affected US citizens and their families all possible consular assistance,” the State Department said in a statement to The Post.

“We are working closely with local authorities to determine if any additional US citizens were affected,” it said, adding that all of its employees are safe and accounted for.

The names of the dead and injured Americans have not been released.

