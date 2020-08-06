https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-claims-he-didnt-mean-to-make-racist-comments-about-blacks-despite-doubling-down-fails-to-apologize

Presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden claimed late on Thursday that he did not “mean” to make remarks that were widely panned as “racist” about black people, despite the fact that he doubled down on the remarks in separate interviews.

“Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all,” Biden claimed. “Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place.”

“My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future,” Biden concluded.

During an interview released early Thursday morning, Biden said, “What you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

Later in the day, Biden doubled down on his remarks, telling a Latino group, “Now what I mean full diversity, unlike the African American community and many other communities, you’re from everywhere. You’re from Europe, from the tip of South America, all the way to our border in Mexico, and the Caribbean. And different backgrounds, different ethnicities, but all Latinos. We’re gonna get a chance to do that if we win in November.”

Biden also made remarks that some suggested were racist earlier this week when he used the word “junkie” during an interview with a black journalist. Biden also recently told a black host that if the host did not vote for him, “then you ain’t black.”

Biden’s remarks were widely deemed to be racist by notable figures across the political spectrum.

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell wrote, “The pass Dems continue to give Joe Biden on the racist things he say is insane. Are they for racists or against them.”

The pass Dems continue to give Joe Biden on the racist things he say is insane. Are they for racists or against them. — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) August 6, 2020

Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson wrote: “I would like to note the racist undertones of Joe ‘racial jungle’ Biden accusing a black man of being a junkie! This is what he thinks of Black people who are not ‘clean and articulate’.”

I would like to note the racist undertones of Joe “racial jungle” Biden accusing a black man of being a junkie! This is what he thinks of Black people who are not “clean and articulate”.#justsaying https://t.co/yJ95XI56pH — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) August 5, 2020

Democrat and former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright wrote: “One Biden racial slip might be forgivable. But a lifetime of ‘slips’ — like saying black people aren’t black if they vote for Republicans, or are cocaine junkies if they dare challenge a Democrat — means there is an ugly pattern. Joe Biden is a racist and a bigot.”

One Biden racial slip might be forgivable. But a lifetime of “slips” — like saying black people aren’t black if they vote for Republicans, or are cocaine junkies if they dare challenge a Democrat — means there is an ugly pattern. Joe Biden is a racist and a bigot. https://t.co/AEHcKYd3MP — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) August 7, 2020

Leftist Tariq Nasheed wrote: “When suspected white supremacists get older, they lose their ability to filter their thoughts. So they express their real racist views.”

When suspected white supremacists get older, they lose their ability to filter their thoughts. So they express their real racist views. Joe Biden said:

“Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community” 🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4xEsgejnqW — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) August 6, 2020

