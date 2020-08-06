https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/twitter-biden-apologizes-comments-implying-all-black-people-think-alike?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday evening attempted to clarify comments made earlier in the day about African American and Latino communities that some have interpreted as divisive.

During an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Biden said, “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

He was responding to a question about re-engaging with Cuba, should he be elected president.

“Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith – not by identity, not on issues, not at all,” Biden later said in a series of tweets.

President Trump and his reelection has reelection campaign seized on the original comment, as they compete for the African-American vote.

“Wow! Joe Biden just lost the entire African American community. What a ‘dumb’ thing to say!,” Trump tweeted.

Trump also told reporters: “I don’t know what’s going on with him, but it’s a very insulting statement he made.”

This is not the first time this campaign cycle that Biden has made a comment about Black Americans that he had to clarify.

In May, Biden told radio host Charmagne tha God: “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

A campaign official later reportedly tweeted: “The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.”

