On Thursday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden doubled-down on his bizarre comment from earlier in the day by once again praising the Latin American community for their rich diversity, seeming to contrast it with an apparent lack of diversity in the black community.

Speaking to the National Association of Latino Elected Officials conference, Biden said that his administration will reflect “the full diversity of this nation,” including “the full diversity of the Latino communities.” According to Biden, this richness of diversity among Latin Americans stems from their multiple places of origin.

“Now what I mean full diversity, unlike the African American community and many other communities, you’re from everywhere,” Biden said, as reported by Fox News. “You’re from Europe, from the tip of South America, all the way to our border in Mexico, and in the Caribbean. And different backgrounds, different ethnicities, but all Latinos. We’re gonna get a chance to do that if we win in November.”

Perhaps the former vice president is unaware of the fact that black people come from all over the world, including the Caribbean (as Candace Owens and her family can attest to), Africa, Europe, and South America. Black people in the United States come from all around the globe, with ancestry from more than a dozen different countries on more than three continents.

Biden’s insensitive and ignorant comment came hours after he told NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro that Hispanics are more diverse than black Americans.

“And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things,” Biden said.

The Biden campaign immediately defended his remarks, saying that it was meant to reflect the diversity of cultural attitudes.

“If you look at the full video and transcript, it’s clear that Vice President Biden was referring to diversity of attitudes among Latinos from different Latin American countries,” Symone Sanders, a senior Biden campaign adviser, said in a statement. “The video that is circulating is conveniently cut to make this about racial diversity but that’s not the case.”

The comment faced severe backlash online, with multiple conservatives arguing that it was yet another example of white liberal racism.

“The condescending white liberal racism that oozes out of Joe Biden is disgusting. We already know that he thinks ‘you ain’t Black’ if you’re not voting for him,” said Trump campaign advisor Katrina Pierson. “And we know that when a Black journalist asks him a tough question, he brings up cocaine use and says ‘are you a junkie?’ Now he arrogantly tells a group of Black reporters that ‘you all know’ that Black people think alike. There’s a reason Joe Biden can’t count on the support of Black voters and it’s because of his plantation owner mentality. President Trump has a true record of helping Black Americans, with unprecedented economic opportunity, record funding for HBCUs, criminal justice reform, and support for school choice. Joe Biden would rather we all just shut up, get in line, and know our place.”

