Joe Biden on Thursday downplayed a Politico report that Sen. Kamala Harris isn’t a sure bet for his vice presidential pick because she’s got no regrets about her June 2019 debate attack on the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

In an hour-long Q&A session at the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists Joint Virtual Convention, videotaped by Yahoo News, Biden was asked about former Sen. Chris Dodd’s disdain for the California Democrat having “no remorse.”

“Dodd felt it was a gimmick, that it was cheap,” Politico quoted a donor and Biden supporter saying about the tactic and Harris’ defense of it as “politics.”

The news outlet said Dodd, who’s on the VP selection committee, was so angry that he pressed for the inclusion of Rep. Karen Bass, R-Calif., on the list because “she a loyal No. 2. And that’s what Biden really wants.”

“Is that fair?” CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett asked Biden about Dodd’s concern.

“No, well he didn’t say that to the press, he was talking to somebody offline and it was repeated,” Biden said, appearing to confirm the exchange.

“Now I don’t hold grudges, and I’ve made it really clear that I don’t hold grudges,” Biden said. “I think it was a debate, it’s as simple as that. And she’s very much in contention.”

Biden made a similar remark about his lack of anger at Harris to “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert in June, noted Mediaite, which posted a clip of Biden virtual convention remark.

