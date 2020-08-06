https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-shocks-unlike-the-african-american-community-the-latino-community-is-incredibly-diverse/
BIDEN SHOCKS: ‘Unlike the African American Community… The Latino Community is Incredibly Diverse!’
Former Vice President Joe Biden stunned viewers on social media this week; bizarrely asserting that the African American community isn’t as “diverse” as Latino communities living in the United States.
The post BIDEN SHOCKS: ‘Unlike the African American Community… The Latino Community is Incredibly Diverse!’ appeared first on Sean Hannity.