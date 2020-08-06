https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/blacks-african-american-diversity-racist/2020/08/06/id/980975

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday attempted to clarify the insulting comments he made about black people during a virtual conference hosting by a black journalism organization.

Biden commended the Latino community as being “incredibly diverse,” “unlike the African American community.”

Biden tweeted Thursday:

“Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith — not by identity, not on issues, not at all.”

Biden tweeted:

“Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place. My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future.”

Earlier Thursday, Biden compared Black and Latino communities, claiming “unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

“Now what I mean full diversity, unlike the African American community and many other communities, you’re from everywhere,” Biden explained. “You’re from Europe, from the tip of South America, all the way to our border in Mexico, and the Caribbean. And different backgrounds, different ethnicities, but all Latinos. We’re gonna get a chance to do that if we win in November.”

President Donald Trump attacked Biden for the racial insult.

“Did you watch that clip?” Trump said to reporters. “Joe Biden this morning, he totally disparaged and insulted the black community. What he said is incredible. I don’t know what’s going on with him, but it was a very insulting statement he made. I guess you’ll figure that out, you’ll see it in a little while. It was a great insult to the black community.”

