https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/bidens-condescending-white-liberal-racism-blasted-trump-campaign/

The Trump campaign released a blistering statement Thursday on Joe Biden’s comment that unlike Hispanics, Black people think alike. Biden was accused in the statement by Trump campaign senior advisor Katrina Pierson of having a “plantation owner mentality” and “condescending white liberal racism.”

Biden made the comment during a Yahoo News interview for the virtual convention of National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists this week. During the same interview, Biden also asked CBS reporter Errol Barnett, who is Black, if he is on cocaine or a junkie. in response to Barnett asking Biden about taking a cognitive test.

“What you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?! Come on, man! That’s like saying to you, before you got on this program if you had taken a test, were you taking cocaine or not. What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?”

TRENDING: Joe Biden Says That Black People All Think the Same ‘With Some Notable Exceptions’ (VIDEO)

Statement by Katrina Pierson:

“The condescending white liberal racism that oozes out of Joe Biden is disgusting. We already know that he thinks ‘you ain’t Black’ if you’re not voting for him. And we know that when a Black journalist asks him a tough question, he brings up cocaine use and says ‘are you a junkie?’ Now he arrogantly tells a group of Black reporters that ‘you all know’ that Black people think alike. There’s a reason Joe Biden can’t count on the support of Black voters and it’s because of his plantation owner mentality. President Trump has a true record of helping Black Americans, with unprecedented economic opportunity, record funding for HBCUs, criminal justice reform, and support for school choice. Joe Biden would rather we all just shut up, get in line, and know our place.”

YouTube clips posted by the Trump campaign:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content] [embedded content]