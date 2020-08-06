https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/06/bill-de-blasio-confesses-to-violating-nyc-permit-process-to-paint-black-lives-matter-mural/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-N.Y.) was forced to admit that his administration ignored the usual rules and processes for acquiring a public art permit to paint the now-infamous “Black Lives Matter” mural on 5th Avenue, according to the Daily Caller.

The city of New York was sued by the group Women for America First, who claim that their application to paint a mural was denied. De Blasio, in a transcript posted to the city government’s website addressing that denied request, claimed that “we haven’t said no to people. We’ve said, if you want to apply, you can apply, but there’s a process.”

However, in making the decision to paint the controversial mural on the street right in front of Trump Tower, de Blasio said that they circumvented the usual permit application process because the mural, in his mind, “transcends all normal realities because we are in a moment of history where this has to be said and done.” He even admitted that the “normal process continues for anyone who wants to apply.”

The mural, which was partially painted by de Blasio himself and professional race-baiter Al Sharpton for a photo-op, has since become the site of numerous heated confrontations between conservative demonstrators and far-left agitators. Several activists have performed acts of civil disobedience by throwing paint on the mural.

