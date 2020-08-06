https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/blm-marxists-invade-church-service-assault-worshippers/

(NEWS PUNCH) – Black Lives Matter protesters stormed a worship service in Troy, New York, taking over their sanctuary and shouting “Black lives matter”, and insulting worshippers and telling them “Jesus don’t love you.”

The small worship service at Grace Baptist Church was underway when at least ten BLM protestors walked into the church and announced “Black lives matter.”

One masked BLM protestor walked up to a man inside the church and exposed her tattoo, saying “Look. I’m a Christian preacher, you dumb f***.”

A man says “black lives matter” and the rest repeat the mantra, drowning out the preacher.

Security approaches the protestors, and appears to touch one of them. This leads the others to say “Don’t touch anyone. Don’t touch him! Back up!”

