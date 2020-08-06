https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-new-york-judge-requests-testimony-julian-assange-seth-rich-case/

A New York magistrat judge is requesting testimony from Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in a case involving slain DNC voter data director Seth Rich.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn requested the international assistance in order to get the testimony.

The parents of Seth Rich are suing FOX News and Judge Netburn wants Assange to testify on Seth’s role in the leaked DNC documents.

Julian Assange has repeatedly said the documents did not come from Russia. And Robert Mueller interviewed hundreds of witnesses in his anti-Trump witch hunt but never got around to questioning Julian Assange who was the source of leaked DNC documents.

The parents of Seth Rich believe he had nothing to do with the leaked documents to Wikileaks.

They may not like what they find out.

On November 9, 2016 Ellen Ratner admitted publicly that she met with Julian Assange for three hours the Saturday before the 2016 election. According to Ratner, Julian Assange told her the leaks were not from the Russians, they were from an internal source from the Hillary Campaign.

Rich was murdered before the election in 2016 late at night in Washington DC.

The Epoch Times reported:

A federal magistrate judge in New York requested assistance from a UK court on Aug. 5 in obtaining testimony from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for a U.S. civil lawsuit brought against Fox News and others by the parents of slain Democratic National Committee voter data director Seth Rich. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn requested the international assistance in accordance with the Hague Convention. “In the proper exercise of its authority, this court has determined that the evidence cannot be secured except by the intervention of the English courts and that assistance from the English courts would serve to further the international interests of justice and judicial cooperation,” the judge wrote in a memorandum for the senior master of the Royal Courts of Justice. Joel and Mary Rich, Seth Rich’s parents, sued Fox News in March 2018 nearly a year after the news network published and retracted an article titled “Seth Rich, slain DNC staffer, had contact with WikiLeaks, say multiple sources.” The Riches claimed the network inflicted intentional emotional distress on them by slandering their son. The case was dismissed in August 2018, but the Second Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the dismissal more than a year later. The case has since entered the discovery phase and the judge determined that Assange’s testimony is crucial for determining the central dispute between the parties—whether the article was a “sham” as the Riches claim, or “substantially true” as maintained by Fox News. “Mr. Assange, as founder of WikiLeaks, is exceptionally suited to provide testimony that will be highly relevant to these issues. Therefore, Fox News, by and through this letter of request issued by the District Court, is formally requesting the testimony of Mr. Assange for use at trial,” the request to the UK court states.

