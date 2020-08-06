https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-update-mike-dewine-is-negative-for-covid-on-2nd-more-accurate-test/

[embedded content]

A more sensitive coronavirus test has determined that Gov. Mike DeWine does not have COVID-19, his office announced Thursday night. A rapid-test before DeWine was scheduled to greet President Donald Trump determined he was positive for the virus. A second test administered later in Columbus produced a different result.

“The PCR tests for the Governor, First Lady, and staff were run two times. They came back negative the first time and came back negative when they were run on a second diagnostic platform,” DeWine’s office said.

“We feel confident in the results from (Ohio State University) Wexner Medical Center. This is the same PCR test that has been used over 1.6 million times in Ohio by hospitals and labs all over the state,” his office said.

DeWine and his wife plan to have another PCR — polymerise chain reaction — test on Saturday to confirm.

“The PCR test looks for the specific RNA for the SARS CoV-2 — in other words, the genetic material specific for the virus that causes COVID-19. This test is known to be extremely sensitive, as well as specific, for the virus,” the governor’s office news release said.

DeWine received an antigen test in Cleveland.

“These tests represent an exciting new technology to reduce the cost and improve the turnaround time for COVID-19 testing, but they are quite new, and we do not have much experience with them here in Ohio. We will be working with the manufacturer to have a better understanding of how the discrepancy between these two tests could have occurred,” his office said.

SOURCE