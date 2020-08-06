https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/catholics-biden/2020/08/06/id/980976

A conservative Catholic voters group Thursday angrily demanded that Joe Biden condemn the “rising climate of anti-Catholicism across the country.”

In a statement, CatholicVote criticized Biden for saying “nothing [as] Catholic churches across America are literally burning” — and called on him to denounce attacks on “Catholic symbols, churches, statues, and beliefs.”

The group pointed to an “alarming number [of] arson-related church fires, desecration of sacred symbols and statues by extremist mobs [and] hate-filled rhetoric of leading members of the Democratic Party.”

It specifically mentioned two arson fires set at the entrance of a Massachusetts church over the weekend, as well as fires set inside an Ocala, Fla., church last month and another one in a 215-year-old California church.

The organization also blasted the vandalization of statues during recent protests, including ones of St. Junipero Serra in California, and that a statue of the Virgin Mary set ablaze in Boston.

“Leading members of the Democratic Party have fueled a climate of hate against Catholics, and these attacks have now led to acts of vandalism and violence,” CatholicVote president Brian Burch charged.

“These attacks on the Church raise serious questions about the commitment of Joe Biden, a self-professed Catholic, to stand up to the rising climate of anti-Catholicism across the country.”

