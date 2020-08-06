https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/christian-church-decides-meet-walmart-since-government-wouldnt-allow-meet-church-watch-happened/

A video of Christians meeting at Walmart, reportedly in North Versailles, Pennsylvania, has gone viral on the internet.

The Christians were banned from meeting at their church thanks to Governor Wolf so they took to Walmart to come together in worship.

The video is originally from June.

Via LifeNews and Stephanie Smith on Parlor

This church decided to worship at their local Walmart since they weren’t allowed to gather anywhere else pic.twitter.com/Su6ojO4gVA — Stephanie Smith Parler @stephsmith84 (@use4a_no) August 6, 2020

Via Nancy Alford:

Posted by Nancy Halford on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

