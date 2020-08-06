http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KJBPX3htfgY/

Politico reporter Holly Otterbein claims some Pennsylvania Democrats view New York’s lawsuit against the National Rifle Association (NRA), New York vs. NRA, as an “October Surprise” that could end up helping President Trump rally voters in November.

Otterbein wrote:

Some Pennsylvania Democratic elected officials are panicked about the NRA lawsuit’s effect on the presidential race. One told me it was an “October surprise”: “This is the equivalent of Alabama AG suing to dissolve Planned Parenthood for the left.” — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) August 6, 2020

Breitbart News reported that New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday morning in which she called for the dissolution of the NRA, the removal of Wayne LaPierre, and requirements that LaPierre repay NRA members over alleged “inflated salaries.”

James also seeks to have NRA general counsel John Frazer, former treasurer Woody Phillips, and former chief of staff Joshua Powell repay NRA members for monies she alleges were fraudulently used and/or acquired.

The lawsuit claims:

For nearly three decades, Wayne LaPierre has served as the chief executive officer of the NRA and has exploited the organization for his financial benefit, and the benefit of a close circle of NRA staff, board members, and vendors. Contrary to his statutory duties of care, loyalty and obedience to the mission of the charity, LaPierre has undertaken a series of actions to consolidate his position; to exploit that position for his personal benefit and that of his family; to continue, by use of a secret “poison pill contract,” his employment even after removal and ensuring NRA income for life; and to intimidate, punish, and expel anyone at a senior level who raised concerns about his conduct.

The suit goes on to name Frazer, Phillips, and Powell as individuals allegedly “handpicked” by LaPierre “to facilitate his misuse of charitable assets.”

NRA President Carolyn Meadows responded to the suit by suggesting it is the outgrowth of partisan politics and an attempt to silence the NRA’s “opposition to the leftist agenda.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

