https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ad-schools-swing-states/2020/08/06/id/980821

Club for Growth is kicking off a $5 million ad blitz blasting Joe Biden.

The ads will launch Monday in Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — three key swing states, according to Politico. They will air for a week in each state.

The 30-second spot by the conservative organization begins with a narrator saying: “When a student falls behind, a good teacher helps them catch up. A bad president would tie their hands — like Joe Biden would. Even with hundreds of public schools closed indefinitely, Biden opposes emergency parental choice grants, preventing parents from choosing options like private tutoring or charter schools if their public school is closed. A lost year is unacceptable, but four – under Biden – that’s a lost generation.”

A Biden spokesperson did not respond to a request by Politico for comment.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s campaign is launching new ads focusing on Biden’s progressive leanings. The new ads come after the campaign had temporarily halted ad spending in order to review its messaging strategy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

