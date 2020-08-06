Ana Navarro-Cardenas, a Republican strategist and CNN political commentator, is hosting a campaign event for Joe Biden with an eye on Florida.

Navarro-Cardenas, an ardent President Trump critic, will lead a virtual organizing event and roundtable conversation about Biden’s Latino agenda Thursday, the two-term vice president and presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee’s team announced Wednesday.

They noted “the important role Florida Hispanics will play in making Donald Trump a one-term president.” The state offers the candidates 29 electoral votes.

Navarro-Cardenas, who also appears on ABC’s The View, hasn’t been shy about her vehement dislike of Trump, particularly after the 2016 release of an Access Hollywood tape in which the president can be heard bragging about being able to grope women.

The former aide to ex-GOP Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and the late Arizona Sen. John McCain is married to Al Cardenas, who used to head the Florida Republican Party and the American Conservative Union. But her distaste for Trump caused her to vote for Democratic standard-bearer Hillary Clinton in 2016. She cast a ballot, too, for 2018 Democratic Florida gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum, a CNN contributor until he checked into rehab this year for alcohol abuse.

Navarro-Cardenas’s support of Biden follows her appearance at a Miami event for him last September with her dog.

“Chacha met her Uncle @JoeBiden in Miami today,” she tweeted. “We both think America should never again elect (even though not by the popular vote), a President who is not capable of showing affection to animals. It’s a bad, bad sign.”

Biden is in front of Trump in Florida by an average of 6.2 and 8 percentage points, according to RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight, respectively.