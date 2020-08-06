https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/06/commission-on-presidential-debates-rejects-trump-campaigns-request-for-a-fourth-debate-in-early-september/

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign requested that a fourth debate be added in early September, citing the millions of Americans who will have the opportunity to vote early, before the candidates have even faced off on the debate stage on September 29. As an alternative, the Trump campaign suggested the last debate, scheduled for October 22, be moved up to the first week of September.

Trump campaign wants a fourth debate with Biden added in early September https://t.co/FfLG4RgGX9 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 5, 2020

A day later, the Commission on Presidential Debates rejected the request for a fourth debate.

AXIOS: Commission rejects Trump campaign request for 4th debate — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 6, 2020

Biden will never debate — Tony J (@stonyjbc) August 6, 2020

It was free money on the table for Trump to ask.

Now in Biden’s hands to agree to moving one debate earlier.

If he doesn’t – Biden 0 : Trump 1 — Meagan Kae aka Meagan Ka(r)e(n) (@meagankae) August 6, 2020

Then they should move the first one to the beginning of September. — Frank Dinardo 🇺🇸 (@fjdinardo) August 6, 2020

Why would people want to see that? The whole thing is rigged. Biden will never debate. — dootabb (@dootabb) August 6, 2020

Biden isn’t going to debate so….. — Catherine (@Catheri71000729) August 6, 2020

Wait until Biden rejects 1, 2, and 3. — Stuart (@Morty_Fied) August 6, 2020

Everyone should be pressuring @debates to change course — 🇺🇸 Snitty Deplorable – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@polodojo) August 6, 2020

They won’t allow a debate at all. No way Joe can debate without an earpiece. — matt brookmyer (@brookmyer) August 6, 2020

LOL

Well played Mr. President — Chicago_Dad70 (@KSfan4life) August 6, 2020

There won’t be three debates. — CreepyJoe’s Eye (@AvetMag) August 6, 2020

I remember when y’all speculated that Trump would be afraid of a debate. Good times. — Patriot Lisa ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Lisalovessports) August 6, 2020

Remember when media & Democrats claimed Trump would be the one afraid to debate. https://t.co/rrW8Hya4Us — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) August 6, 2020

am I wrong in my assertion that all Trump has to do is get Biden mad enough on stage to go off script and challenge trump to a push up contest? Once he is stressed, Biden is done. — Poliscikosis (@Poliscikosis) August 6, 2020

My money is on the over/under on how far into first debate Sleepy Joe tries to throw a punch. — Carpetfrog (@Carpetfrawg) August 6, 2020

I think we all know that Trump would flatten Biden in a debate. No question about it. — Random Thoughts & Opinions (@GinaPonders) August 6, 2020

I don’t want a fourth debate. I want a first debate. Pitter patter let’s get at ‘er. — Keith Anderson (@RenStatesman) August 6, 2020

There won’t be any debates with Biden. None. — OzBodkins (@Oz_Bodkins) August 6, 2020

And Biden was going to beat him like a drum. — ReallyAmused (@AmusedReally) August 6, 2020

We’re still waiting to find out who will be debating Vice President Mike Pence. We’ll be told next week is the last we’d heard.

Related:

‘What an obvious sham’: Bill Kristol attempts to troll President Trump on canceling the debates https://t.co/RVaOUAuXNU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 4, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

