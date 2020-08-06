https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/06/commission-on-presidential-debates-rejects-trump-campaigns-request-for-a-fourth-debate-in-early-september/

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign requested that a fourth debate be added in early September, citing the millions of Americans who will have the opportunity to vote early, before the candidates have even faced off on the debate stage on September 29. As an alternative, the Trump campaign suggested the last debate, scheduled for October 22, be moved up to the first week of September.

A day later, the Commission on Presidential Debates rejected the request for a fourth debate.

We’re still waiting to find out who will be debating Vice President Mike Pence. We’ll be told next week is the last we’d heard.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...