Wright State University Professor Evan Osborne is claiming he is being “censored” by the Dayton, Ohio college faculty.

‘If faculty want to preach that Marxism is a triumph of human thought, so be it. If other faculty want to argue that actually it was a disaster and a crime against humanity, this view should no longer be fanatically censored.’

Osborne, a longtime economics professor, had asked the school to allow him to teach a course on the negative side of Marxism. The problem is that the economics department made the class for honors students ONLY. Osborne claims Wright State offers classes that are critical of capitalism on campus for all students but have prevented him from teaching a course that promotes capitalism.

The course is titled: Marxism: A History of Theory and Practice

It’s described as ‘both an introduction to Marxist economic thought and the history of political power exercised in the name of that thought.’

Osborne says he is being ‘censored’ by ‘angry, radical-left’ faculty who won’t let him teach the anti-Marxism course to any student who wants to take the class.

Oborne told The College Fix that ‘we have an angry, radical-left cohort in the department, they praise Marxism in the classroom, they will not let me teach critically about it, and numerous people in the university have refused to do anything about it.’

‘That my department is full of extremists who probably don’t belong in a business-college economics department, to be sure, is a manifestation of academic freedom.”

College campuses are supposed to be where students learn critical thinking…right? Tell the truth about both sides and let the students decide.

