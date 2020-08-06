https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/06/dana-loesch-tears-into-cnns-take-on-president-trumps-baseless-attack-on-practicing-catholic-joe-biden/

CNN’s politics account is doing some clean-up for the Biden campaign after President Trump made a mean comment about Joe Biden Thursday.

A completely deranged Trump claims Joe Biden will “hurt God” if elected president pic.twitter.com/cJ8fbghmAm — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 6, 2020

CNN Politics countered Trump’s “baseless attack” on Biden by quoting from the Biden campaign’s response claiming that “Biden’s faith is at the core of who he is.” We believe that like we believe Speaker Nancy Pelosi prays for Trump every night.

Joe Biden’s campaign counters President Trump’s baseless attack that Biden, who is a practicing Roman Catholic, would somehow “hurt God,” saying in response that “Biden’s faith is at the core of who he is” https://t.co/80bsj1G8oG pic.twitter.com/pJfgMR1AL1 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 6, 2020

Dana Loesch wasn’t having it:

The guy denied communion at a church because of his suppport for taxpayer funded abortion on demand says faith is at the core of who he is https://t.co/utPLzHKSOL — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 6, 2020

I mean, taxpayer funded infanticide is exactly what comes to mind when I think of a person of deep faith. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 6, 2020

The devout man of faith who would rescind the exemption for Little Sisters of the Poor and force US taxpayers to fund international abortion advocacy. Sure, ok. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 6, 2020

The man of “deep faith” who apparently believed some people were somehow more redeemable in the sight of God because of their race, thus vociferously championed segregation, and even today questions the authenticity of someone’s ethnicity if they don’t vote for him. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 6, 2020

It gets better. The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to CNN for comment on its fact-check calling Biden “a practicing Catholic,” but Matt Dornic, head of strategic communications for CNN, only commented, “This is really gross.”

This is really gross. pic.twitter.com/0nxsfZx22A — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) August 6, 2020

Why? — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 6, 2020

Absolutely. CNN fact-checkers commenting on religion should know the basics of the Catholic faith. https://t.co/TWyvrbmA20 — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) August 6, 2020

Hi Matt, do you recognize that there are facts in Catholicism, that to be described as a Catholic (or even “devout Catholic”), you should agree with certain concepts? You can’t recognize this as an actual fact matter for journalists? — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 6, 2020

The Head of Strategic Comms at @CNN is to avoid all facts as a condition of employment. https://t.co/uBu9JuldCd — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 6, 2020

What’s gross about it? The American people would like to know. https://t.co/qgf5nR40HY — 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚎𝚢 (@HarleyMonster) August 6, 2020

Your network posted a story on Joe Biden being denied communion. That’s a very fair question. https://t.co/pvxlfJJ5Xh https://t.co/kWgIYUMnKF — Renato (@RPMSports18) August 7, 2020

This is how they psy-op us into having to play along with the idea that the various nominally Catholic organizations supported by huge lefty philanthropies that hate the Church are also just fine. https://t.co/zNtGxJ8fLO — Arthur Bloom (@j_arthur_bloom) August 7, 2020

And yet the Little Sisters of the Poor are criminals who need to be dragged through the justice system for years all the way to the Supreme Court.

They hate being held accountable. https://t.co/9umv7j6t99 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 6, 2020

Hi Matt, think it’s a fair question for your network. Thanks. https://t.co/fDsmtVAXTv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 6, 2020

Asking journalists to do their job is gross? https://t.co/LEkPwi3RzU — Ken Webster (@KenWebsterII) August 6, 2020

While we don’t know what’s in his heart, it’s hard to be a “practicing Catholic” if you have been denied Holy Communion by church leaders who repeatedly warned you about promoting policies that directly violate one of the most important tenants of our faith: sanctity of life. https://t.co/rgi6JIrB11 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) August 6, 2020

This is really gross and childish from Matt https://t.co/Z0sBwjZUK5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 6, 2020

serious person™ at CNN gets offended when someone asks if they’ll fact check joe biden’s on-the-record stances against the teachings of the catholic church but @CNN’s time is better spent fact checking how many scoops of ice cream trump had for dessert, right? https://t.co/SImqLhsh6O — BRW (@BlakeWeiner) August 7, 2020

The underlying assumption is that if someone calls himself a practicing *something* there can be no argument, even if actions, beliefs, and public life directly contradict the statement. https://t.co/rhyPXWKdiT — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) August 7, 2020

The questions are legit. Obviously you have no answers https://t.co/IVTtvYJVZm — MaryAnnNotGinger (@MAnotGinger) August 7, 2020

Nope this is an incredibly fair question & one most Democrats who hold similar views should probably think about themselves. https://t.co/nF8Ird3upW — Adam Gase Sucks (@SellNYJWoody) August 6, 2020

CNN openly supports Biden. https://t.co/UrSIvVCnKV — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) August 6, 2020

Duh.

Why is it gross? Seems like a legitimate, if loaded, question. Flacks tweeting out queries instead of answering them seems kind of gross. https://t.co/EBjbxnA6aA — John Riley (@jriley8832) August 7, 2020

Is CNN going to play up Biden’s faith in campaigning for him or are they going to leave that alone?

Related:

VIP » CNN says Joe Biden could win the white evangelical vote because he’s a man of faith https://t.co/ZyFcNNOXbU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 19, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

