Far-left New York Democrat Attorney General Letitia James’ attempts to destroy the National Rifle Association come as the NRA announced early on Thursday morning that it plans on spending “tens of millions” of dollars in battleground states in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Jason Ouimet, who runs the NRA’s lobbying arm and political action committee, told The Washington Free Beacon that the group is planning to spend heavily in swing states, including Arizona, Colorado, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

James filed a lawsuit on Thursday to dissolve the NRA claiming that the organization was self-dealing, and was subsequently slammed by critics for allegedly abusing her power to target a political opponent.

“We’ll be in those places at every level,” Ouimet said. “You are literally going to be dealing with the potential confiscation of firearms. You’re literally going to be told you can’t carry in certain places. You can’t own certain things for self-defense. Folks need to understand that.”

“We’ll spend tens of millions of dollars. Will it be $50 million? I don’t know,” Ouimet continued. “We got shut down from doing any of that level of fundraising. Yeah, that has an impact on us just the same way it has an impact on everybody else. Does it mean that we’re not going to be effective? Does it mean that we’re not going to play? No.”

Ouimet said that Biden’s “unconstitutional” agenda is “100 percent anti-gun” and that the NRA has “a massive grassroots army” to help win the fight on the ground because they are not funded by “any group of billionaires,” which is an apparent shot at some of the far-left gun control groups that are funded by billionaires like Democrat Michael Bloomberg.

