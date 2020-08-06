https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrat-group-creates-white-list-75-congressional-democrats-will-targeted-harassed-sign-reparations/

Democratic group Democracy in Color released their “White List” of 75 Democrat representatives who have not yet signed on to reparations for black Americans.

The group sent out a press release today.

They will harass these 75 Democrats until they sign on for slave reparations.

Democracy in Color Releases “The White List” Showing 79% of Democratic House Members Haven’t Cosigned HR 40 Despite Popular Support

Democracy in Color announced the launch of “The White List” today—a list of 75 White congressional Democrats who have failed to support HR 40, the bill establishing a commission to study the effects of slavery and ongoing discrimination on Black Americans, and explore remedies, including possible reparations.

The legislation has been introduced in the House for 41 years, but is gaining traction amidst the current national racial reckoning. HR 40 now has more than 135 sponsors.

Of the 95 Democratic House members who have not cosigned HR 40 yet, 75 are White, comprising “ The White List. ” That is, 79 percent of Democratic House members who have not cosigned HR 40 yet are White.

While White members of Congress have fallen short, American support has surged with a majority now supporting reparations for Black people, following similar patterns of growing support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. According to a new poll released last week by Democracy in Color and Civiqs , 86% of Democratic voters and 50% of all respondents want Congress to establish a reparations commission to study the legacy of slavery and persistent systemic discrimination against living Black people—a startling increase up from the 31% last year . The poll also found 56% of respondents think the U.S. Congress is “doing too little” to address racial inequality in the United States, including 46% of White respondents.

“Many White Democrats expressed support for Black lives in May and June, but they have been unacceptably silent on addressing and redressing the lasting legacy of slavery and anti-Black racism,” said Steve Phillips, Founder of Democracy in Color. “The politics and polling are clear, and there is no longer any excuse for failing to co-sponsor HR 40 now to begin to address the economic consequences of slavery and racial discrimination.”

Democracy in Color is urging these members of Congress to support and pass H.R. 40.

