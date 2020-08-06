http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cRX6CYmBQ7g/

President Donald Trump on Thursday unleashed a torrent of criticism toward Joe Biden, reminding voters in Ohio that the former vice president had embraced the radical left.

“He’s following the radical left agenda,” Trump said, adding that Biden would “take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God, he’s against God, he’s against guns, he’s against energy, our kind of energy.”

The president spoke to a small group of supporters on the tarmac of the Burke Lakefront Airport in Ohio for about 12 minutes.

The president pointed out that Biden had spent five decades in Washington, DC, and mocked the idea that he now had the solutions to solve all the world’s problems.

“It doesn’t work that way,” he said.

Reading from prepared remarks, Trump criticized Biden’s economic policies.

“I wouldn’t say he’s at the top of his game don’t you think?” he asked. “He supported every single globalist attack on American workers. Joe Biden’s policies put China first and America last and that’s what he will continue to do if he ever got this shot.”

The president also criticized Biden in an interview aired Thursday with radio host Geraldo Rivera, insisting that the former vice president was “against the Bible.”

“That may be a little harsh,” Geraldo responded.

“Well, people that control him totally are,” Trump replied. “I mean it may be a little bit harsh for him but he’s going to have no control. They’re going to take him over.”

