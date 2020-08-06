https://noqreport.com/2020/08/06/dr-simone-gold-asks-a-great-question-about-hydroxychloroquine-then-answers-it-herself/

Mainstream and social media suppression of Hydroxychloroquine as part of a treatment for COVID-19 is well-documented. We’ve talked about it ourselves multiple times over the last few months on NOQ Report. But one of the most disturbing things about the suppression is that it’s being done in the name of medical science. They’re selling studies downplaying the effectiveness of Hydroxychloroquine while ignoring the plethora of studies that support it.

Dr. Simone Gold has experienced the suppression directly. Her website was dropped by SquareSpace and her videos were deleted by all of the major social media platforms. Meanwhile, she has been trying to ring the alarm bell for doctors to start paying closer attention to the science instead of bowing to the dangerous narrative. To both ends, she asked a very important question on Twitter.

WOW: Henry Ford Health System (Detroit) study shows treatment with HCQ cut death rates by half in the sickest COVID-19 patients. It works even better taken early. So why is the media so prejudiced against it? pic.twitter.com/uyCwDAkEzw — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) August 5, 2020

She took it further than just asking the important question, though. With Seb Gorka, she answered it:

There is a financial incentive for hydroxychloroquine to be discredited as an effective treatment for Covid-19. If hydroxychloroquine was labeled as a first line treatment, emergency use authorization for competing products would cease to exist. pic.twitter.com/CjFVpK1zsq — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) August 5, 2020

If we try to rely on mainstream or social media to give us direction regarding Hydroxychloroquine, we’re only going to get wrong answers. They say we should listen to doctors. More need to listen to Dr. Simone Gold.

