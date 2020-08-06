https://hannity.com/media-room/drastic-measures-la-mayor-says-city-will-shut-off-water-and-power-to-homes-throwing-big-parties/
DRASTIC MEASURES: LA Mayor Says City Will Shut Off ‘Water and Power’ to Homes Throwing Big Parties
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti vowed to crackdown on large parties and late-night bashes to slow the spread of CoVID in his city; saying officials will turn off water and power to houses suspected of violating Coronavirus regulations.
