Blue Lives Matter!
Attorney General Bill Barr had his driver turn around after he saw a group of protesters on the side of the road protesting in support of police officers.
AG Barr told his driver to turn around and park and he got out and thanked the protesters.
This guy is great!
That time you’re driving in Virginia and the Attorney General spots a group of people in front of a police precinct showing their support for the police.
AG to FBI Detail: “Can we make a quick U-Turn? I want to jump out and thank those people.”
