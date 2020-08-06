https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/epic-ag-bill-barr-driver-turn-around-park-can-get-thank-protesters-supporting-police-virginia-video/

Blue Lives Matter!

Attorney General Bill Barr had his driver turn around after he saw a group of protesters on the side of the road protesting in support of police officers.
AG Barr told his driver to turn around and park and he got out and thanked the protesters.

This guy is great!

