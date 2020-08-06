https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/jerry-falwell-jr-take-indefinite-leave-absence-liberty-universiy?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Jerry Falwell, Jr. is taking an “indefinite leave of absence” from his position as president of Liberty University, following a controversial Instagram post, the school’s board of trustees confirmed in a statement Friday.

Falwell, whose father founded the private evangelical Christian school in 1971, has been president of the university since 2007, when he assumed the role from his father.

Fawell Jr. earlier this month published a photo on his personal Instagram account showing him with his pants unzipped and his arm around a woman he later said was his wife’s personal assistant. Falwell claimed the photograph was taken during a costume party and the outfit was done in “good fun.”

“The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met today and requested that Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University, to which he has agreed, effective immediately,” the statement Friday read.

Republican Rep. Mark Walker, the vice chair of the House Republican Conference, called on Falwell to resign as leader of the Lynchburg, Virginia, school, after the photograph appeared on social media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

