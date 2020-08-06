https://www.theblaze.com/news/ms-13-assault-sex-trafficking-girl

Federal law enforcement officials charged 11 individuals purported to be involved with MS-13 on Wednesday following the “gruesome beating” and sex trafficking of a 13-year-old girl, CBS News reported Wednesday night.

What are the details of the beating?

A 48-page FBI affidavit alleges that at least 11 individuals are involved in the vicious beating and sex trafficking of a young girl identified as “Minor 2.”

The 13-year-old girl was reportedly beaten with a baseball bat on at least two occasions between August and October 2018. Investigators said that the girl was struck at least 26 times in each incident.

The first incident was reportedly part of an “initiation” into the gang, and the second incident allegedly took place at an El Salvadoran individual’s request because the individual reportedly believed she was fraternizing with another gang.

Minor 2 reportedly wet herself from the beating.

A medical examination of Minor 2 reportedly found evidence of blunt force trauma to her lower back, buttocks, and thighs.

What are the details of the sex trafficking?

Minor 2 was also reportedly sexually abused and trafficked by several alleged gang members and their associates over a period of two years.

One communication obtained by investigators reportedly showed the girl in a state of undress with the message, “I will move the little young female over there with you. You can have her all week if you want. Just give me something under the table.”

The young girl, who had previously been reported missing, was recovered in Maryland in October 2018.

A health examination determined that she tested positive for several sexually transmitted diseases.

‘Vicious and vile group’

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said during a Wednesday news conference that MS-13 members and their associates give legal immigrants a band name.

“Fighting MS-13 is not anti-immigrant. Fighting MS-13 is about as pro-immigrant as it gets,” he said in remarks to reporters. “Because it is that group, hard-working immigrants seeking a better life and safety, that suffer the most at the hands of this vicious and vile group.”

At least 10 defendants were arrested Wednesday and made their initial appearances in federal court. Their preliminary and detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.

