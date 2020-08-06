https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/06/felt-like-i-was-dying-alyssa-milano-announces-she-tested-positive-for-covid-antibodies-but-thread-shows-her-timeline-doesnt-quite-add-up/

Alyssa Milano announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

People (magazine) even covered it.

I was saddened to learn today that @Alyssa_Milano suffered greatly through a COVID-19 infection. She says she had every symptom including memory loss and general malaise. Wouldn’t it be interesting if Twitter had some evidence of her suffering? 🤔https://t.co/pGMB8UQjEr — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 6, 2020

From People:

However, Milano wrote that she continued to live with “lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise” for the past four months and decided to take another antibody test at a lab where blood is drawn to be sure of her diagnosis.

“I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies,” she shared, posting a screenshot of her latest test results. “I had Covid19.” Milano went on to explain that she’s going public with her experience to let fans know “that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers.”

“I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying,” she said. Felt like she was dying. Alrighty then. And PLEASE STOP with the hoax. Nobody has called the damn thing a hoax.

First, we can see from her Instagram post that this picture was on April 2, 2020 after she had been sick for 2 weeks. She lost 9 lbs, horrible headaches, shortness of breath like an elephant was on her chest. No word on why her glasses are big enough to fit an elephant. pic.twitter.com/1E3QKL9gNh — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 6, 2020

Ahem.

This editor happens to like her glasses but carry on.

So, by her account, she was sick from March 19, 2020 through at least the date of the picture. Wouldn’t it be cool if there was a video on Twitter showing her condition at the time? Absolutely. Wouldn’t it be better if there were two? Indubitably. Three? Be still my beating heart — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 6, 2020

HOO boy.

On March 24, 2020, Milano tweeted that she would be having a TalkShopLive on March 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. PST. Screenshot + link to tweet:https://t.co/zMVotJpl20 pic.twitter.com/pzUKZQPYD5 — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 6, 2020

A few days before her April 2 photo.

Here is the actual video from the 3/24/2020 tweet. This is 5 days after she says her infection began. pic.twitter.com/9YqjMzuNTi — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 6, 2020

Fast forward to March 31, 2020, and Milano invites everyone to her TalkShopLive again. She states it was that day and hopes everyone joins her. Screenshot + link to tweet:https://t.co/qv7DPSvtcc pic.twitter.com/6A1IHVNAkR — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 6, 2020

Here is a link to the TalkShopLive. At the time of writing this tweet, I have listened to 32 minutes of the 59 minute video. I’m about to puncture my eardrums with an ice pick and I think I now have cancer from listening to it.https://t.co/TVsx5Ifyx2 — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 6, 2020

Big thanks for doing the dirty work for us, man.

In the video, she does have sniffles, but she says it is allergies. Doesn’t appear to be any shortness of breath, coughing, “general malaise,” headache, short term memory loss, vomiting, or running to the bathroom to drop deuces. 🤷‍♂️ Just 59 minutes of inanity. — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 6, 2020

You would think someone who felt like they were DYING would appear a bit sicker, ya’ know?

On the same day, she makes another video. Notice she is wearing the same clothing sans the ginormous glasses. Again doesn’t appear to be any symptoms she described. Screenshot + link to tweet.https://t.co/h0a9carVaJ pic.twitter.com/90ZrIFWotn — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 6, 2020

We can’t tell if the shirt is the same but both are floral.

Did @Alyssa_Milano have COVID-19 on 3/31/20? Her videos don’t seem to support it. Could she have her dates wrong? 🤷‍♂️ Or is she seeking attention and sympathy? — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 6, 2020

Hard to say.

But that same day where she posted the photo of herself in the gasmask she was pretty busy on Twitter.

SAME DAMN DAY!!!

“This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick.” –@Alyssa_Milano #fraud https://t.co/O56JPT9x4F — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 6, 2020

She wrote a whole thread shaming Bernie supporters.

Bernie supporters, a thread for you. I will continue to do what’s right for the people in this country no matter how you attack me. I’m tough. I’ve had 4 years of practice from MAGAs. I know all the tricks and you can’t silence me. I supported Bernie in 2016. Keep reading. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2020

No, we’re not going to share the whole thread … talk about painful.

Heh.

Now, it’s totally possible she felt like she ‘was dying’ but could still tweet BUT the timeline just doesn’t really fit with someone claiming they were ‘sick like they’d never been sick before.’

Anyone else sort of reminded of the time Kathy Griffin tweeted about being refused a COVID test in the ER?

Hollywood.

***

