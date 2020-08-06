https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fake-news-wapo-runs-defense-biden-biden-admit-indeed-say-claimed/

Earlier today Joe Biden asserted that “unlike Latinos” the black community is basically a monolith who all thinks the same.

Latinos have diversity of thought unlike Black Americans.

Team Trump asked, “Uhh… did Joe Biden just say that Black people are all the same?”

Of course, the fake news publication Washington Post jumped into action and defended Joe Biden.
Glenn Kessler tweeted out:

Then Joe Biden apologized.
After the media ran defense.

Via Cernovich.

