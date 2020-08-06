https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fake-news-wapo-runs-defense-biden-biden-admit-indeed-say-claimed/

Earlier today Joe Biden asserted that “unlike Latinos” the black community is basically a monolith who all thinks the same.

Latinos have diversity of thought unlike Black Americans.

Joe Biden just said that Latinos have diversity of thought, unlike Black Americans… This is disgusting!pic.twitter.com/CxzJKkabwY — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 6, 2020

Team Trump asked, “Uhh… did Joe Biden just say that Black people are all the same?”

TRENDING: Joe Biden Says That Black People All Think the Same ‘With Some Notable Exceptions’ (VIDEO)

Uhh… did Joe Biden just say that Black people are all the same? pic.twitter.com/iUgkk2uSJo — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 6, 2020

Of course, the fake news publication Washington Post jumped into action and defended Joe Biden.

Glenn Kessler tweeted out:

Then Joe Biden apologized.

After the media ran defense.

Via Cernovich.

WaPo fact checker runs defense for Biden only for Biden to admit that he did indeed say what was claimed. pic.twitter.com/rGneqcl62z — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

