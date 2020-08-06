https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/flipping-awesome-say-what-you-want-about-bill-barr-but-show-me-any-other-attorney-general-who-would-do-this/

That time you’re driving in Virginia and the Attorney General spots a group of people in front of a police precinct showing their support for the police. AG to FBI Detail: “Can we make a quick U-Turn? I want to jump out and thank those people.” Watch! #SoundOn 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3atSicAgdC — Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) August 7, 2020

Kerri Kupec — “That time you’re driving in Virginia and the Attorney General spots a group of people in front of a police precinct showing their support for the police.”

AG to FBI Detail: “Can we make a quick U-Turn? I want to jump out and thank those people.”

