https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/flipping-awesome-say-what-you-want-about-bill-barr-but-show-me-any-other-attorney-general-who-would-do-this/

Posted by Kane on August 6, 2020 9:32 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Kerri Kupec — “That time you’re driving in Virginia and the Attorney General spots a group of people in front of a police precinct showing their support for the police.”

AG to FBI Detail: “Can we make a quick U-Turn? I want to jump out and thank those people.”

Reaction on twitter…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...