Former WWE star Marty Jannetty, after posting on Facebook that he made a man “disappear,” confessed on a radio show, “I can’t say he deserved to die, but he deserved to get his a** beat. And, when I was beating him in the head with a brick, I was only trying to beat his a**, I wasn’t trying to kill him.”

“That was the very first time I made a man disappear…they never found him…they shoulda looked in the Chattahoocie River.” Former WWE star Marty Jannetty seemingly admits to killing a man who tried to molest him at 13. Read his full Facebook post, here: https://t.co/xi8yt1pZj2 pic.twitter.com/CzvFcrcObf — Complex (@Complex) August 5, 2020

In the Facebook post, which was later deleted, Jannetty wrote of the alleged incident in Columbus, GA, the New York Post reported:

I never told no one this, even my brother Geno .. cause Geno would have killed him, and I didn’t want my brother gone .. hell he’d only recently came (sic) home from Vietnam .. I was 13, Working at Victory Lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f** that worked there .. and he put his hands on me .. he dragged me around to the back of the building .. you already know what he was gonna try to do .. That was the very first time I made a man disappear .. they never found him .. they shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River .. but Winnie (the girl in these pics) I likes you so damn much, probably my favorite .. but I promised myself way back then, nobody would ever hurt me again .. that includes you .. I loved you but you hurt me with your f***ing Jamaican jealousy .. you can go your own way, I don’t need you ..

On Wednesday, Jannetty spoke in an interview on the Boston Wrestling MWF YouTube channel, asserting, “I almost got raped. If I couldn’t have handled myself, that dude would’ve raped me … I didn’t say I killed him. I said he disappeared.”

“What I didn’t know was he lured in little kids,” Jannetty continued, adding that he was 13 and that he went to the man’s car to finish the drug deal. “But he reached over and grabbed me down there. And he goes, ‘What’s this?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, nah.’”

Prior to explaining the alleged incident further, Jannetty stated that he’s “got nothing against gay people,” and “a lot of my friends are gay as hell.”

Jannetty continued, alleging that the “big” man dragged him to the rear of the bowling alley by his hair and attempted to remove Jannetty’s pants. He said, “He got me back there and he threw me on the ground, and remember, I’m 13 and this is a big ’ol boy … I probably don’t need to say this, but there was a brick laying there. What I said in my Facebook post, I’m not gonna lie about nothing. Man, what do you do when you’re 13? … I was scared. I won’t lie; I was scared … I can’t say he deserved to be [killed] — I didn’t say I killed him. I can’t say he deserved to die, but he deserved to get his a** beat. And when I was beating him in the head with a brick, I was only trying to beat his a**. I wasn’t trying to kill him.”

“Can you imagine dragging a guy — he’s just tried to f*** you in the a** — can you imagine dragging him to the river and throwing him in?” Jannetty said. “And then finding out on the news this guy’s missing? You know the dude. And you know more than that. That f***ing affected me bad, bro … It hurt me and I made my mind up that day: nobody would ever hurt me again.”

TMZ Sports reported that the Columbus Police Dept. in Georgia stated, “We are going to look into this.” A spokesperson from the homicide/cold case division told TMZ, “The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post.”

