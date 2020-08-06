https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/minneapolis-businesses-police-dismantle/2020/08/06/id/980965

At least 45 businesses are considering leaving downtown Minneapolis due to a combination of fewer people working and socializing in the area because of novel coronavirus-related issues and the proposal to dismantle the police department, CBS local affiliate WCCO reported.

The Downtown Council, an organization of the local businesses, completed a survey which showed that about 10 percent of its more than 450 members are thinking about moving, particularly restaurants.

“We are seeing a lot of restaurants take a hit right now,” realtor Kris Lindahl told WCCO. He expects to see shared kitchens for restaurants and smaller spaces generally. “We are seeing business owners wanting to eliminate the overhead, especially in a world where it looks like there’s going to be a more hybrid approach happening – and people are going to be working from home – business owners and companies are looking to downsize.”

WCCO said that Downtown Council President Steve Cramer has explained to council members that the proposal to dismantle the police department has deterred business owners.

The Minneapolis City Council on June 26 voted to dismantle the police department following the death of a man in police custody for using a counterfeit $20 bill on Memorial Day and subsequent protests and riots.

However, the city’s Charter Commission on Wednesday voted 10-5 to take 90 more days to review the measure, killing any chance of being placed on the November ballot.

“This is by far the biggest challenge that I’ve ever had in my 20 years of owning businesses downtown,” WCCO quoted the owner of the Devil’s Advocate and two other restaurants, Erik Forsberg. His eateries have been closed since COVID-19 started and crime multiplied, the television station said.

