Late last month, writer Dana Schwartz tweeted about her “quarantine hair”:
my quarantine hair is long now pic.twitter.com/98ySen0gsN
L.A.-based freelance journalist Joseph Fenity tweeted this response:
cool?
At this point, you’re probably wondering why we’re doing a story on this. Stick with us. We promise there’s a reason.
Ken Klippenstein, a writer for the Nation, responded to Fenity’s tweet like so:
Your hair looks like a putting green pic.twitter.com/RT3jLhRqeN
Now, before we go any further, we’ll just say that Klippenstein had no good reason to take a swipe at Fenity’s looks. Totally juvenile move on Klippenstein’s part.
That said, does it make Klippenstein a “superbully”? According to Fenity, the answer is yes. So much yes that it’s worth writing a melodramatic essay over:
Hey @fenity, if you’re gonna tattle on me to my employer, maybe don’t do it in a hilariously pathetic email I can post on here pic.twitter.com/ta0EYbQSSk
It’s hard to be super-sympathetic to Fenity’s plight when he pulls something like that.
And especially when he pulls something like this:
I refuse to believe that @katrinanation or anyone at @thenation could ever be OK with this employee’s reckless behavior. https://t.co/ET9F40ya5A https://t.co/HylzLSPQBy
— Joseph Fenity (@fenity) August 6, 2020
“Guy insulted my hairline so he deserves to be fired” is an interesting new societal development.
But, believe it or not, it gets even better. Take a look at some of Fenity’s own greatest hits:
Uh-oh, Joe …
Lol pic.twitter.com/IM02nFG1Kr
Oh dear.
Imagine asking to speak to the manager 8 and a half months later. Woooow. pic.twitter.com/BDoIuLGZzh
This guy spent a year trying to get some poor airline employee named Flavia fired pic.twitter.com/fjpPjTyA2B
Joseph, here, appears to have a problem.
This asshole is the *president* of the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association (@nlgja), be a shame if you brought this tweet and others like it to their attention https://t.co/dPYjuqT3tM
This appears to be a recurring theme in his tweets https://t.co/kuPEV3cmSi https://t.co/LfHRjsk1Wk
#SanAntonio is gonna be pissed when they hear about this #BREAKING news: FDA will require food industry to gradually phase out trans fats
There does seem to be a pattern, yes.
You see, it’s funny because they’re impoverished https://t.co/xHQDGe7z57 https://t.co/CUcix0yBOa
This doesn’t surprise me one bit at all! Deep fried & deep in debt – San Antonio, Texas. #ShamelessSA! https://t.co/KtySFbnttt
That’s not nice, Joseph.
Wow @fenity…wow pic.twitter.com/FfmDo1fEqx
This is the guy who told my employer I’m a “super bully”!! https://t.co/KNW75n2dmP
Superbully, heal thyself.