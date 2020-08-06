https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/06/freelance-journo-trying-to-get-a-nation-superbully-fired-over-a-comment-about-his-hair-has-a-big-mess-in-his-own-twitter-closet-screenshots/

Late last month, writer Dana Schwartz tweeted about her “quarantine hair”:

my quarantine hair is long now pic.twitter.com/98ySen0gsN — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) July 26, 2020

L.A.-based freelance journalist Joseph Fenity tweeted this response:

cool? — Joseph Fenity (@fenity) July 26, 2020

At this point, you’re probably wondering why we’re doing a story on this. Stick with us. We promise there’s a reason.

Ken Klippenstein, a writer for the Nation, responded to Fenity’s tweet like so:

Your hair looks like a putting green pic.twitter.com/RT3jLhRqeN — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 26, 2020

Now, before we go any further, we’ll just say that Klippenstein had no good reason to take a swipe at Fenity’s looks. Totally juvenile move on Klippenstein’s part.

That said, does it make Klippenstein a “superbully”? According to Fenity, the answer is yes. So much yes that it’s worth writing a melodramatic essay over:

Hey @fenity, if you’re gonna tattle on me to my employer, maybe don’t do it in a hilariously pathetic email I can post on here pic.twitter.com/ta0EYbQSSk — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 6, 2020

It’s hard to be super-sympathetic to Fenity’s plight when he pulls something like that.

And especially when he pulls something like this:

I refuse to believe that @katrinanation or anyone at @thenation could ever be OK with this employee’s reckless behavior. https://t.co/ET9F40ya5A https://t.co/HylzLSPQBy — Joseph Fenity (@fenity) August 6, 2020

“Guy insulted my hairline so he deserves to be fired” is an interesting new societal development.

But, believe it or not, it gets even better. Take a look at some of Fenity’s own greatest hits:

Uh-oh, Joe …

Oh dear.

Imagine asking to speak to the manager 8 and a half months later. Woooow. pic.twitter.com/BDoIuLGZzh — MASKthello 🌹 (@manthello) August 6, 2020

This guy spent a year trying to get some poor airline employee named Flavia fired pic.twitter.com/fjpPjTyA2B — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 6, 2020

Joseph, here, appears to have a problem.

This asshole is the *president* of the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association (@nlgja), be a shame if you brought this tweet and others like it to their attention https://t.co/dPYjuqT3tM — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 6, 2020

This appears to be a recurring theme in his tweets https://t.co/kuPEV3cmSi https://t.co/LfHRjsk1Wk — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 6, 2020

#SanAntonio is gonna be pissed when they hear about this #BREAKING news: FDA will require food industry to gradually phase out trans fats — Joseph Fenity (@fenity) November 7, 2013

There does seem to be a pattern, yes.

This doesn’t surprise me one bit at all! Deep fried & deep in debt – San Antonio, Texas. #ShamelessSA! https://t.co/KtySFbnttt — Joseph Fenity (@fenity) February 8, 2018

That’s not nice, Joseph.

This is the guy who told my employer I’m a “super bully”!! https://t.co/KNW75n2dmP — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 6, 2020

Superbully, heal thyself.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

