A lawsuit from House Republicans that claimed the proxy voting system approved by House Democrats is unconstitutional was thrown out of federal court on Thursday, according to a report in The Hill.

A federal judge ruled that the constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause prevents lawsuits over congressional legislation.

“The Court can conceive of few other actions, besides actually debating, speaking, or voting, that could more accurately be described as ‘legislative’ than the regulation of how votes may be cast,” District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras wrote.

While the nation grappled with the coronavirus pandemic, a rule change prompted by House Democrats allowed members to cast proxy votes for up to 10 of their fellow lawmakers.

Soon after, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California led GOP colleagues in a lawsuit that accused Democrats of violating the constitution with the new system.

It was the first time ever that the Senate and the House let their members vote by proxy.

“A majority of the House may have voted to ignore what the Constitution demands of it, but this Court may not do the same,” the GOP’s lawsuit reads.

