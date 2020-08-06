https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/indianapolis-paints-giant-black-lives-matter-mural-block-street-white-mom-murdered-saying-lives-matter/

The city of Indianapolis has painted a giant mural to Black Lives Matter nearby where a young mother was murdered for saying “All Lives Matter.”

No suspects have been named in the murder of Jessica Doty Whitaker, but the city is now painting a mural to the movement that her killers were vocally supporting at the time that they killed her.

The Nationalist Review reports that “the mural (really it is little more than government-sanctioned vandalism), runs on a stretch of Indiana Avenue between Blackford Street and West Street about a block from the canal where Jessica Doty Whitaker was murdered for saying “All Lives Matter” to a group of violent black supporters of the rioting movement plaguing America’s streets.”

“It’s motivation, I mean it’s a message that really speaks to unity. You know, having a message painted on one of the most historical streets in Indianapolis—Indiana Avenue—so there’s a history component to what we’re trying to accomplish as well,” community organizer Alan Bacon told Fox 59 of the mural.

Doty Whitaker was walking by the canal in Indianapolis after a Fourth of July celebration with her fiance and two friends when they were approached by a group of people saying that “Black Lives Matter.” Someone in her group had allegedly used the word “n-gga” while speaking to their friends in a non-disparaging way, which the group took offense to.

During the confrontation, Whitaker said that “All Lives Matter.” The situation escalated and the BLM supporters drew weapons. This prompted the young woman’s fiance to also pull out a weapon and deescalate the situation, so they thought. Instead, the murderers waited for the group to walk by again and ambushed them, repeatedly shooting Whitaker.

The local and national media attempted to cover up what happened, initially only reporting that the situation began with a “disagreement about Black Lives Matter language.” Another article lumped her death in a report about there having been two shootings in the area in recent weeks, the other being a black teenager who had been attempting an armed robbery when he was shot. Following a massively viral article from the Gateway Pundit explaining what really happened, the media briefly covered the story, but it quickly fell out of the news cycle.

Black Lives Matter sociopaths also began raiding the Whitaker’s Facebook page, celebrating her death and mocking her grieving relatives.

Whitaker’s sister Jennifer told Gateway Pundit that there was not a racist bone in her sister’s body.

“People are going to say what they want to justify this, but it’s not justified. She was not racist in any way. That is not how we were raised,” Jennifer said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

