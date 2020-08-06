https://hannity.com/media-room/is-he-trying-to-ruin-nyc-de-blasio-says-city-doesnt-need-rich-residents-labels-them-fair-weather-friends/

IS HE TRYING TO RUIN NYC? De Blasio Says City Doesn’t Need Rich Residents, Labels Them ‘Fair-Weather Friends’

Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio apparently requires an economic lesson in how the nation’s largest city pays its bills; suggesting New York no longer needs its wealthiest residents because they’ve been “fair-weather friends” during the Coronavirus.

