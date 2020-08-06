https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/happening-us-attorney-john-durham-requested-interview-former-corrupt-cia-director-john-brennan/

It’s happening!

US Attorney John Durham’s probe is nearing a conclusion. According to reports Durham as asked to interview former corrupt CIA Director John Brennan.

U.S. Attorney John Durham has asked to interview former CIA Director John Brennan–who has agreed to be interviewed, and the details are being worked out. @KenDilanianNBChttps://t.co/I4q556efNf — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 6, 2020

John Brennan knows he is in the cross-hairs of the Durham investigation into the Russia collusion hoax, used as an excuse to spy on the Trump campaign and Trump administration.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Durham, the federal prosecutor from Connecticut appointed by Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of the Crossfire Hurricane inquiry and to scrutinize the conduct of the law enforcement leaders and intelligence officials involved in it, has asked to interview Brennan, according to “people familiar with the request” cited by NBC News, and the former top spy and vociferous Trump critic has reportedly agreed to the sit-down. The same report cites sources who suggest Durham’s inquiry may be nearing the finish line. Brennan has acknowledged that he is in the “crosshairs” of the criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation led by Durham. He recently claimed, and the White House acknowledged, that he asked the CIA for his official records, including his personal notes and any classified CIA documents that he had signed to help him write his upcoming memoir, but the agency denied his request. Last year, the New York Times reported that Durham asked for Brennan’s electronic communications, phone records, and other documents from the CIA, something NBC News confirmed on Wednesday.

