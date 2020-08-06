https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/jail-fauci-massive-international-study-shows-countries-early-hcq-use-79-lower-mortality-rate-huge-talking-120000-american-lives/

THIS IS HUGE!

PLEASE PASS THIS ON TO ALL OF YOUR LOVED ONES!

The latest international testing of hydroxychloroquine treatment of coronavirus shows countries that had early use of the drug had a 79% lower mortality rate than countries that banned the use of the safe malaria drug.

This means that Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the CDC, the liberal fake news media and the tech giants have been pushing a lie that has had deadly consequences!

America has lost (reportedly) over 150,000 lives.

And that could have been lowered by nearly 80% if HCQ use would have been promoted in the US!

We are talking over 100,000 American lives could have been saved!

On Wednesday night Dr. Ramin Osoui went on with Laura Ingraham to discuss this study that involves the populations of 2 billion people.

Dr. Ramin Oskoui says there needs to be consequences for such glaring and deadly errors that cost tens of thousands of lives.

Dr. Oskoui: It’s really devastating to Dr. Fauci, Dr. Hahn, Dr. Redfield and their performance. I think not only should they be embarrassed but I think they really need to be held to account… Physicians have a fiduciary responsibility to act in the best interests of their patients.

Please take the time to listen to this.

It could save your life!

And here is the website that has compiled all of this international data.

This is a gigantic story!

Over 100,000 deaths could have been prevented!

This is mass murder.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

[embedded content]