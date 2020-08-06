[embedded content]

James O’Keefe is suing the FBI after the agency denied his application to buy a firearm because he is erroneously listed as a felon in the NICS criminal background check system maintained by the FBI.

Short highlight from twitter…

BREAKING: I have been DENIED my Constitutional right to bear arms. The @FBI has erroneously put me on the NICS Background Check System as a convicted felon.

“Are you James O’Keefe?”

“The FBI has you on some list…”#WeHaveRights pic.twitter.com/DBYHO50tNm

— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 6, 2020