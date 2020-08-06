https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-okeefe-denied-right-to-buy-gun-so-hes-suing-the-fbi/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
James O’Keefe is suing the FBI after the agency denied his application to buy a firearm because he is erroneously listed as a felon in the NICS criminal background check system maintained by the FBI.
Short highlight from twitter…
BREAKING: I have been DENIED my Constitutional right to bear arms. The @FBI has erroneously put me on the NICS Background Check System as a convicted felon.
“Are you James O’Keefe?”
“The FBI has you on some list…”#WeHaveRights pic.twitter.com/DBYHO50tNm
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 6, 2020
We fight. We win. We get paid.
42 U.S.C. §1983 pic.twitter.com/gdkvfsuqVE
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 6, 2020